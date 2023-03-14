Ullmark will guard the road goal Tuesday against Chicago, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports.

Ullmark has won his past eight starts, having allowed two goals or fewer seven times during that span. He has a 33-4-1 record this season with a 1.89 GAA and a .938 save percentage in 40 appearances. The Blackhawks sit 32nd in the league this campaign with a mere 2.47 goals per game.