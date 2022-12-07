Ullmark will defend the blue paint during Wednesday's road game versus the Avalanche, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Ullmark continued to be excellent in his last start Saturday against Colorado, stopping 24 of 25 shots en route to a 5-1 victory. The 29-year-old netminder will try to pick up a second straight victory over the same Avalanche squad on the road Wednesday. Colorado is extremely banged up at the moment, with Nathan MacKinnon (upper body), Valeri Nichushkin (ankle), Gabriel Landeskog (knee) and Evan Rodrigues (lower body) all sidelined, so this should be a juicy matchup for Ullmark.