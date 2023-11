Ullmark will guard the road goal Saturday against Detroit.

Ullmark has stopped 139 of 148 shots en route to a 4-0-1 start to the 2023-24 season. He is coming off a 35-save performance in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over Florida. Ullmark has a 6-1-2 record with a 1.96 GAA and a .936 save percentage in nine career outings versus the Red Wings.