Ullmark will guard the road net Saturday against the Wild, per Matt Porter of The Boston Globe.

Ullmark had an uncharacteristically off night in his last start, allowing five goals on 28 shots in a loss to the Blackhawks. The 29-year-old netminder had won his previous eight outings, sporting a .944 save percentage over that span. Ullmark will look to get back in the win column Saturday against a Minnesota team that scored eight goals in a win over St. Louis on Wednesday.