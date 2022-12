Ullmark will defend the road cage against New Jersey on Friday, Bruins' reporter Scott McLaughlin reports.

Ullmark has been outstanding this season, going 18-1-1 with a 1.89 GAA and a .937 save percentage. Those are amazing numbers and he will get a chance for this 19th win. Ullmark was 2-0-0 last season against the Devils, giving up four goals on 52 shots. The Devils are a different team this season, going 22-9-2, scoring 112 goals in 33 games.