Ullmark will be in the road crease against San Jose on Saturday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Ullmark has been sensational this season as he is 21-1-1 with a 1.86 GAA and a .939 save percentage. The Vezina Trophy favorite at this stage of the season, Ullmark leads all netminders in wins, GAA and save percentage. He will face the Sharks, who are averaging 3.10 goals per game.