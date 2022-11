Ullmark will patrol the road crease Monday versus Tampa Bay, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Ullmark has won his past four outings after picking up his first loss of the season. He has posted an outstanding 12-1-0 record this season with a 1.89 GAA and a .937 save percentage. Ullmark went 2-0-0 versus the Lightning last year, stopping 55 of 58 shots.