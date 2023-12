Ullmark will be between the visiting pipes versus Toronto on Saturday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Ullmark is 7-3-1 with a 2.64 GAA and .917 save percentage, but he has struggled in his last two appearances, giving up nine goals on 60 shots. Ullmark was 2-1-0 versus the Maple Leafs last season, giving up seven goals on 84 shots. The Maple Leafs are 11th overall in the NHL this season, averaging 31.8 shots per contest.