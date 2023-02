Ullmark will be stationed between the pipes for Saturday's road tilt with the Canucks, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports.

Ullmark continues to dominate during Boston's historic 2022-23 season. He's won four straight games while allowing just seven goals on 125 shots during that stretch. He's now 29-4-1 with an incredible 1.88 GAA and .937 save percentage through 36 appearances. Ullmark stopped 29 of 31 shots in a win over the Canucks on Nov. 13.