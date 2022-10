Ullmark will between the pipes for Monday's home game against Florida, Kevin Paul Dumont of The Boston Globe reports.

Ullmark is coming off a 33-save performance in last Wednesday's 5-2 win over Washington. He went 2-1-0 against the Panthers last year with a 2.31 GAA and a .915 save percentage. Ullmark will get the first half of a back-to-back situation for the Bruins, which could put Jeremy Swayman in the crease Tuesday versus Ottawa.