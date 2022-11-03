Ullmark will defend the road cage against the Rangers on Thursday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Ullmark is 7-0-0 this season but he didn't look good Tuesday in a 6-5 win over Pittsburgh -- he was pulled after giving up five goals just past the halfway mark of the second period. He returned in the third when Jeremy Swayman suffered an injury and picked up the win. Ullmark has a 2.19 GAA and a .932 save percentage and will face the Rangers who are 6-3-2 but are averaging just 2.91 goals per game.