Ullmark will guard the home crease versus the Rangers on Saturday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Ullmark is coming off a outstanding effort Tuesday, stopping 54 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Flames. Ullmark has been the best netminder in the NHL this season, going 31-4-1 with a 1.88 GAA and .938 save percentage. He will face the Rangers, who are averaging 3.29 goals per game, 12th best in the NHL.