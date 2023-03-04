Ullmark will guard the home crease versus the Rangers on Saturday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Ullmark is coming off a outstanding effort Tuesday, stopping 54 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Flames. Ullmark has been the best netminder in the NHL this season, going 31-4-1 with a 1.88 GAA and .938 save percentage. He will face the Rangers, who are averaging 3.29 goals per game, 12th best in the NHL.
More News
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Massive performance in overtime win•
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Tending twine in Calgary•
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Scores goal in milestone win•
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Starting in Vancouver•
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Excellent again in win•
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Starting Monday•