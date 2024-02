Ullmark will guard the home net Saturday against the Kings.

Despite a shootout loss in his last start, Ullmark has been sharp of late, going 2-0-1 with a .949 save percentage in his previous three outings. Overall, he's 16-6-3 with a .915 save percentage and 2.64 GAA this season. Ullmark will take on a Los Angeles team averaging 3.08 goals per game.