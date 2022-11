Ullmark will start Saturday on the road against Toronto, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Ullmark has started the 2022-23 season with a perfect 8-0-0 record to go along with a 2.17 GAA and a .929 save percentage in nine appearances. He has struggled against the Leafs during his career with a mark of 1-4-1, a 3.77 GAA and an .881 save percentage in seven games played.