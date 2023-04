Ullmark will be between the pipes in St. Louis on Sunday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Ullmark has been the NHL's top netminder this season. He has a 37-6-1 record, with a 1.88 GAA and .938 save percentage as he is the overwhelming favorite to win the Vezina Trophy. Ullmark will face the Blues, who are 15th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.25 goals per contest.