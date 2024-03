Ullmark will get the nod Thursday on the road against Montreal, per Scott McLaughlin.

Ullmark was solid in his last start stopping 37 of 38 shots in a 5-1 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday. The 30-year-old has posted a .912 save percentage and 17-7-7 record in 32 games. He will have a favorable matchup against Montreal who is 13-17-3 at home.