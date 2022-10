Ullmark will get the home start against Anaheim Thursday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Ullmark entered Tuesday's game at the start of the third period after Jeremy Swayman gave up six goals in the opening two stanzas. Ullmark is 2-0-0 with a 2.59 GAA and a .927 save percentage and will face the Ducks who are averaging 3.00 goals per game this season.