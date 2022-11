Ullmark will tend to the home crease against Calgary on Thursday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Ullmark has been sensational this season, as he is 9-1-0 with a 2.05 GAA and a .932 save percentage. He has become the No. 1 netminder for the Bruins and will face the Flames on Thursday, who are 5-5-2 this season and averaging 3.09 goals per game.