Ullmark will be between the home pipes versus New Jersey on Saturday, Conor Ryan of Boston.com reports.

Ullmark has had a season for the ages, leading all NHL goaltenders with 38 wins, a 1.90 GAA and .937 save percentage. He has lost only seven games, six in regulation and one in a shootout. He is the prohibitive favorite for the Vezina Trophy this season. UIlmark will face the Devils, who are sixth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.51 goals per game.