Ullmark will guard the home goal versus the Islanders on Thursday, Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports.
Ullmark took his first regulation loss of the season versus the Red Wings on Saturday, allowing five goals on 40 shots. He'll get a chance to bounce back against the Islanders, who have scored no more than three goals in any of their last six games.
More News
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Stuck with first regulation loss•
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Starting in Detroit•
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Rebounds against Florida•
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Draws start Monday•
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Late collapse against Anaheim•
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Patrolling crease versus Ducks•