Ullmark will guard the home goal against Minnesota on Saturday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

It looks like Ullmark is the No. 1 goaltender for the Bruins in the early going as this will be his fourth start while Jeremy Swayman has started only twice. Ullmark enters the game with a perfect 3-0-0 record and will face the Wild who finally won their first game of the season Thursday, defeating Vancouver 4-3 in overtime.