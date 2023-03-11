Ullmark will guard. the home net Saturday against the Red Wings, per Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.

It'll be Ullmark's first start since last Saturday, a 4-2 victory over the Rangers. The 29-year-old netminder has won his last seven outings, with an excellent .945 save percentage in that span. Ullmark, the clear Vezina favorite, is 32-4-1 with a .938 save percentage this season.