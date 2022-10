Ullmark will get the road net against Columbus on Friday, Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Ullmark has been perfect this season, as he is 5-0-0 with a 2.01 GAA and a .936 save percentage. He is currently the No. 1 goaltender with the Bruins, surpassing Jeremy Swayman. Ullmark takes on the Blue Jackets who have scored 16 goals in their last four games.