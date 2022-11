Ullmark will tend to the home crease against Carolina on Friday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Ullmark has been outstanding this season, going 13-1-0 with a 1.96 GAA and a .935 save percentage. He leads the NHL in all three categories and is currently the odds-on favorite to take home the Vezina Trophy. He will take on the Hurricanes, who are scoring at a 2.80 goals per game clip this season.