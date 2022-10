Ullmark turned aside 30 shots in regulation and overtime and all four shootout attempts he faced in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Aside from a second-period one-timer by Frank Vatrano he had little chance on, Ullmark shut down every effort Anaheim made to get a puck past him. The 29-year-old goalie has won all three of his starts to begin the season, not allowing more than three goals in any of them, but for now he'll remain in a timeshare with Jeremy Swayman.