Ullmark allowed three goals on 27 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

This was Ullmark's fourth straight lost past regulation time, as well as his second shootout loss in that span. Kailer Yamamoto had the only shootout tally to tip the back-and-forth game in favor of the Kraken. Ullmark slipped to 16-6-6 with a 2.72 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 29 appearances this season. The Bruins' next game is at home Thursday in a still-tough matchup with the injury-riddled Golden Knights.