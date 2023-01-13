Ullmark allowed two goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Kraken.

Ullmark was solid Thursday, but the Bruins couldn't solve Martin Jones on the other end in a 3-0 loss. The defeat was just the second in regulation for the 29-year-old Ullmark, as he falls to 22-2-1 with a .938 save percentage. Ullmark has been one of the top goalies in the league this season, only allowing more than three goals once in 27 appearances. However, his value is somewhat capped while he shares starting duties with Jeremy Swayman.