Ullmark stopped 31 of 32 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Ullmark picked up where he left off in the regular season. The front-runner for the Vezina finished the season with a 40-6-1 record and a league-leading .938 save percentage. Ullmark split goaltending duties with Jeremy Swayman for much of the season, so it'll be worth monitoring how Boston elects to utilize their goaltenders in the playoffs.