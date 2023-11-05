Ullmark stopped 35 shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Boston held one-goal leads after the first and second periods, but Ullmark couldn't weather the storm in the third as Detroit's puck luck finally turned -- one of the late tallies the netminder allowed came after David Perron fanned on his initial shot, putting Ullmark out of position, while the game-winner rang off the post and straight onto Andrew Copp's stick. The shots faced, and goals allowed, were both season highs for Ullmark, and despite the off night he still sports a 4-1-1 record with a 2.30 GAA and .926 save percentage on the season.