Ullmark turned aside 26 of 32 shots in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Panthers in Game 6 of the Bruins' first-round series.

Florida's final goal was scored into an empty net. The third period devolved into chaos, featuring seven of the game's 12 total goals, and Ullmark wound up conceding three tallies on only 10 shots as Boston squandered a chance to advance to the second round. After going wire-to-wire in the regular season as the best team in the league, the Bruins now face the prospect of being eliminated on home ice in Game 7 on Sunday. Ullmark has started all six games so far in the series, but after posting a 3.80 GAA and .881 save percentage over the last five, coach Jim Montgomery has to at least give some thought to turning to Jeremy Swayman.