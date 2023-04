Ullmark made 35 saves on 38 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over St. Louis.

Ullmark was excellent in the contest even though the Bruins squandered a 3-0 lead. Boston became just the fourth team in NHL history to record 60 wins. Ullmark, who has 38 of those victories, has a 1.90 GAA and a .937 save percentage in 47 appearances this season.