Ullmark won't return to Friday's game against Carolina after sustaining an upper-body injury in the third period.

Ullmark appeared to suffer the injury when Boston's Connor Clifton fell on him while Ullmark was already down to make a save. It looked like Ullmark was favoring his right arm as he skated off the ice, according to Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now. Ullmark stopped 28 of 30 shots before exiting the contest. Jeremy Swayman took his place in net and will likely be leaned on heavily if Ullmark misses any significant period of time.