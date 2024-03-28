Ullmark stopped 28 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Ullmark was solid but didn't get enough support in the close contest. This was Ullmark's second loss in a row, which follows a three-game winning streak. He hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of his last six outings. The 30-year-old is down to 19-9-7 with a 2.64 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 36 appearances. The Bruins continue to have success alternating their goalies, so it's likely Jeremy Swayman starts Saturday versus the Capitals while Ullmark would line up for Tuesday's game versus the Predators.