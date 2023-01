Ullmark will guard the road goal during Thursday's matchup with Tampa Bay, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Ullmark didn't have to do much in his last start Sunday against San Jose, but he was sharp when called upon, turning aside all 17 shots he faced en route to a 4-0 victory. He'll try to secure a fourth straight win in a tough road matchup with a Lightning squad that's 18-4-1 at home this year.