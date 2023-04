Ullmark (undisclosed) will start in Florida for Game 3 on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Ullmark wasn't at practice Friday but he'll still draw in as the starter. After a dominant Game 1 victory, he was tagged with five goals on 29 shots in Wednesday's Game 2 loss. He's won eight of his last 10 games dating back to March 18, posting a .939 save percentage during that span.