Ullmark will start Game 2 at home against Toronto on Monday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Boston will continue to alternate between Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman as they did for most of the regular season. Ullmark is 6-4-1 with a .923 save percentage since the start of March, though he ended the regular season with a loss against Ottawa. For the season, he went 22-10-7 with a 2.58 GAA in 40 appearances.