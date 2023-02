Ullmark will defend the home crease versus the Islanders on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Ullmark enters the game as the top goaltender in the NHL, as he leads the league in wins, GAA and save percentage. Ullmark is 27-4-1 with a 1.90 GAA and .937 save percentage. He slumped recently, losing two in a row, but has rebounded nicely, winning his last two contests. Ullmark faces the Islanders, who are 24th in the NHL, averaging 2.91 goals per game.