Ullmark will patrol the blue paint against the Penguins on the road Tuesday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Ullmark will head into Tuesday's matchup riding a six-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.70 GAA, .945 saver percentage and one shutout. Given his level of play, Ullmark appears to have secured the starting gig in Boston, though Jeremy Swayman will no doubt be waiting in the wings to take over if needed.