Ullmark will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Nashville, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Ullmark has won his past three outings, including a 26-save performance in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay. He has a 36-5-1 record this season with a 1.92 GAA and a .937 save percentage in 44 appearances. The Predators rank 28th in the league this campaign with 2.76 goals per game.