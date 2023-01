Ullmark will guard the road goal versus the Islanders on Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Ullmark has won six of his last seven outings, posting a 2.16 GAA and a .931 save percentage in that span. Those marks are actually a bit worse than his season performance, but it hardly constitutes a slump. The Islanders are just 4-4-2 over their last 10 games, so Ullmark should have a good chance to keep the good times rolling Wednesday.