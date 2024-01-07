Ullmark made 23 saves in a 7-3 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

He and Bruins got off to a queasy start when Brayden Point finishing off a Nikita Kucherov feed from behind the net just 21 seconds into the game. But Ullmark settled down, and his teammates got to work, tying the game at 4:42 of the same frame and never looking back. Ullmark has won three consecutive games, and he's 6-2-1 in nine games since the start of December. His game may be settling down a bit, but he has still allowed three or more goals in seven of those nine starts. Last season was lightning in a bottle. But wins are wins.