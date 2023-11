Ullmark allowed two goals on 20 shots in Monday's 5-2 road loss against the Blue Jackets.

Ullmark was summoned from the bench at just 5:38 of the second period after Jeremy Swayman allowed two goals on the first 19 shots. Ullmark and the visitors fell behind 4-0 until the offense was finally able to light the lamp at 8:24 of the third period, but it wasn't nearly enough. Boston will look to pull out of its nosedive Thursday when the Sharks visit TD Garden.