Ullmark made 32 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

Ullmark was excellent in a playoff-style matchup. He was in position all night long and made several difficult saves look routine. The winning goal was a complete fluke -- Bruins' defender Brandon Carlo accidentally knocked Ullmark over, leaving the whole net wide open and Victor Hedman was in the right place at the right time. As playoffs loom, it's important to note that the Bolts seem to be Ullmark's kryptonite -- he's 3-6-0 career against them.