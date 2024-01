Ullmark (lower body) skated Saturday but isn't expected to play in the evening's road contest against St. Louis.

Ullmark has a 13-5-2 record, 2.75 GAA and .915 save percentage in 21 outings this season. Given that he's skating, the goaltender might still be able to return for Monday's home game versus New Jersey. In the meantime, Jeremy Swayman is expected to start Saturday.