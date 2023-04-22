Ullmark made 29 saves Friday in a 4-2 win over the Panthers in Game 3 of the Bruins' first-round series.

The Bruins grabbed a 4-0 lead midway through the third period and seemed firmly in control, but Ullmark came up big late as Florida tried desperately to mount a comeback and fired 19 shots at the Boston net in the final 20 minutes. The Vezina Trophy favorite will take a 2.69 GAA and .913 save percentage so far in the playoffs into Game 4 on Sunday as the Bruins look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.