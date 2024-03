Ullmark turned aside 24 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Oilers.

The 30-year-old goalie looked like he was headed for a shutout, but Leon Draisaitl tipped home the tying goal with just 80 seconds left in regulation. Draisaitl then ripped home the OT winner on a one-timer that Ullmark has little chance to stop. Ullmark may never want to see a game go to overtime again -- he's winless over his last six starts, going 0-1-5 with a 3.16 GAA and .882 save percentage.