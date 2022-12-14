Ullmark stopped 23 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

It looked like the Bruins might run away with this one after grabbing a 2-0 lead early in the first period, but New York clawed its way back into the game and Ullmark needed to be sharp late to keep his team from suffering its first regulation loss of the season on home ice. The 29-year-old netminder has won 10 straight decisions to improve his record to 17-1-0, and his 1.83 GAA and .938 save percentage both lead the NHL.