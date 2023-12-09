Ullmark stopped 31 of 34 shots in a 5-3 win over Arizona on Saturday.

Ullmark allowed two goals on 10 shots in the second period and surrendered another marker in the third frame, but he got enough offensive support to collect his ninth win in 14 contests this campaign. He also has a 2.71 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 2023-24, which isn't bad, but it does represent a steep decline from his stellar 1.89 GAA and .938 save percentage last year. Ullmark has also allowed at least three goals in each of his last three appearances and four of his past five outings, so he's working through some adversity. Boston typically rotates between its goaltenders, making Jeremy Swayman the likely starter for Wednesday's road game versus New Jersey.