Ullmark (lower body) made 17 saves in a 9-4 win over Montreal on Saturday.

The game was tight early - the Bruins were up 3-2 heading into the second, and the Habs knotted the game 3-3 at 6:16 of the second. From there, the boys from Boston took over and never looked back. It was a decent way for Ullmark to ease his way back in from injury. He and Jeremy Swayman will likely return to a time share in net now that he's healthy. As it stands, Ullmark is a solid fantasy play when he's in the paint. He is 14-5-2 with a 2.80 GAA and .913 save percentage.