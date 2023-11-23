Watch Now:

Ullmark made 27 saves in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

His shutout bid got spoiled midway through the second period when a Nick Cousins shot from the blue line deflected off Anton Lundell and into the back of the net, but Ullmark otherwise handled everything sent his way. The 30-year-old remains one of the NHL's elite netminders, and through nine starts this season he's 7-1-1 with a 2.10 GAA and .932 save percentage. Despite those dazzling numbers, the Bruins' strict timeshare will put the equally sharp Jeremy Swayman back in the crease Friday against the Red Wings.

More News