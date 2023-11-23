Ullmark made 27 saves in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

His shutout bid got spoiled midway through the second period when a Nick Cousins shot from the blue line deflected off Anton Lundell and into the back of the net, but Ullmark otherwise handled everything sent his way. The 30-year-old remains one of the NHL's elite netminders, and through nine starts this season he's 7-1-1 with a 2.10 GAA and .932 save percentage. Despite those dazzling numbers, the Bruins' strict timeshare will put the equally sharp Jeremy Swayman back in the crease Friday against the Red Wings.